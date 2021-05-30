Lindor homers, Mets rout Braves 13-2 after Ozuna arrested

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jay Flaa (78) reacts as New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets’ season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and New York routed Atlanta 13-2 as word spread that Braves star Marcell Ozuna had been arrested.

Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery/family violence, according to Fulton County Jail records in Georgia. The 30-year-old was booked Saturday by the Sandy Springs Police Department, and an apparent photo of his arrest was posted by a user on Twitter.

Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney piled on with homers during the Mets’ seven-run sixth inning.