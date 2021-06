Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino who is thrown out while trying to steal second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves. Drew Smyly allowed a run through six innings.

Will Smith notched his 16th save. Rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez took the loss for Cincinnati.