Harper steals home, Wheeler looks strong in Phils’ 5-1 win over Braves

Braves

by: , Kevin Cooney

Posted: / Updated:

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper, left, scores a run as he gets past the tag by Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler returned to his All-Star form for seven innings, Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1.

J.T. Realmuto hit his 10th homer and Jean Segura had a tiebreaking, two-run double in helping Philadelphia snap a three-game losing streak.

  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura, left, tags out Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman, right, who was trying to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Luke Williams celebrates his run with teammates during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper, left, scores a run as he gets past the tag by Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Ranger Suarez, right, celebrates the win with catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, following the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 5-1. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper, right, celebrates a win with Ronald Torreyes, left, following the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Phillies moved ahead of Atlanta into second place in the NL East, four games behind the division-leading New York Mets. Wheeler (8-5) has been stellar at Citizens Bank Park this season, going 5-2 with a 2.08 ERA in 12 starts at the notoriously friendly hitter’s park.

