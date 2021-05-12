Guerrero homers, Blue Jays rally past indecisive Braves 5-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and drove in three runs and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of Atlanta’s indecisive fielding in the eighth inning, rallying past the Braves 5-3.
Guerrero had three hits, including a tying single in a three-run eighth.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his major league-leading 11th homer for Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna also connected.
The teams opened the three-game interleague series in Atlanta less than two weeks after the Blue Jays swept three games from the Braves in Toronto’s temporary home in Dunedin, Florida.