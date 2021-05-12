Guerrero homers, Blue Jays rally past indecisive Braves 5-3

by: CHARLES ODUM

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swings for a home run off Atlanta Braves’ Bryse Wilson in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and drove in three runs and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of Atlanta’s indecisive fielding in the eighth inning, rallying past the Braves 5-3.

Guerrero had three hits, including a tying single in a three-run eighth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his major league-leading 11th homer for Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna also connected.

The teams opened the three-game interleague series in Atlanta less than two weeks after the Blue Jays swept three games from the Braves in Toronto’s temporary home in Dunedin, Florida.

