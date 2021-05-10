Greene rejoins Braves to fortify bullpen

ATLANTA (AP) — Relief pitcher Shane Greene has signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract to rejoin the Atlanta Braves.

The deal includes a prorated salary. Greene missed the first 38 days of the season, so he will receive about $1.19 million.

Greene agreed to be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and will need time to get ready before returns to the majors.

The right-hander went 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings last season.

Greene was used primarily as a setup man for closer Mark Melacon last season and will fill the same role behind Will Smith this year.