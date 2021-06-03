Gomes’ homer in 8th lifts Nationals over Braves, 5-3

Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto follows through on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Jon Lester gave Washington’s thin rotation a boost and the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3.

Gomes’ drive to left-center off A.J. Minter with two outs helped the Nationals earn their second consecutive win over the Braves after Atlanta won the opener of the four-game series.

Juan Soto’s two-run homer in the fifth gave Washington a 3-1 lead.

Ozzie Albies’ two-run double in the seventh tied the game.

Dansby Swanson’s homer tied it in the second.

Lester allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings while pitching on three days’ rest.