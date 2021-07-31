García hits 3-run HR, Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5

Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames poses for a photo after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA (AP) — Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame Corbin Burnes’ worst start of the season to beat Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves 9-5.

García had three hits, including a three-run homer, in Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive win.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) celebrates with Austin Riley (27), who hit a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman celebrates a two-run home run by Austin Riley against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Milwaukee Brewers” Avisail Garcia (24) rounds second base after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, and Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt (26) visit the mound to talk with starting pitcher Touki Toussaint, right, during the top of the third inning of a baseball against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Sean Newcomb delivers. in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames poses for a photo after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Milwaukee Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez (11) avoids pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) picks up broken during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brad Boxberger throws against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Milwaukee Brewers Brent Suter follows through on a delivery to an Atlanta Braves batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Shane Greene throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Burnes gave up a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He allowed four runs in the first inning, matching his high total of runs allowed in a game this season.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, only the fourth allowed by Burnes this season, to highlight the big inning.