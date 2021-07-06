Check the latest forecast

Gamel hits 2 HRs, drives in 6 runs; Pirates rip Braves 11-1

Braves

by: By WILL GRAVES

Pittsburgh Pirates’ John Nogowski (69) singles off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, driving in a run, during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night.

Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth.

He doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh.

The Pirates have won two straight following a six-game losing streak. Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits each for Atlanta, but the Braves missed a chance to get back to .500 for the first time in a month.

