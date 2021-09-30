Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.

The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one.

Philadelphia lost its third straight and can be eliminated from postseason contention with one loss or one Atlanta win.

The teams conclude their series on Thursday; each has three games left after that.

Fried improved to 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 starts.

Aaron Nola gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings to take the loss.

