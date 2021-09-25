Fried brilliant in 3-hitter, Braves silence Padres 4-0

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson, right, reacts with teammate Eddie Rosario after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 to split an unusual night of baseball.

A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams reacts after getting the third out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies takes a moment to clear dirt from his eyes after reaching first base on a wild pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, right, celebrates with catcher Travis d’Arnaud after throwing a complete game as the Braves defeated the San Diego Padres 4-0 in the baseball game Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. runs as he lines out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The net effect was that the Braves’ lead over the Phillies is down to 1 1/2 games after Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh 8-6.