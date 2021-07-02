Freeman lifts Braves over Mets in 9th despite deGrom 14 Ks

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman runs to first base on an infield hit that drove in the winning run in the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 despite 14 strikeouts by Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Dominic Smith homered twice for the Mets, including a tying solo shot off closer Will Smith in the top of the ninth.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as Atlanta scored three times in the first against deGrom, who recovered to throw seven innings and retire his final 18 batters.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Freeman shook off four earlier strikeouts by drilling the ball up the middle off Lugo’s foot.