Freeman lifts Braves over Mets in 9th despite deGrom 14 Ks

Braves

by: GEORGE HENRY

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman runs to first base on an infield hit that drove in the winning run in the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 despite 14 strikeouts by Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Dominic Smith homered twice for the Mets, including a tying solo shot off closer Will Smith in the top of the ninth.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as Atlanta scored three times in the first against deGrom, who recovered to throw seven innings and retire his final 18 batters.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Freeman shook off four earlier strikeouts by drilling the ball up the middle off Lugo’s foot.

  • New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto follows through on a two-run single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks out towards the scoreboard after allowing a triple in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman reacts after driving in the game-winning run with an infield single in the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson works against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • New York Mets manager Luis Rojas watches from the dugout during the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • New York Mets’ Dominic Smith (2) follows through on a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-3. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman runs to first base on an infield hit that drove in the winning run in the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom wipes his face as he stands on the mound in the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • New York Mets’ Dominic Smith gestures as he runs the bases after a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. The homer was Smith’s second of the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories