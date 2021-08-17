Freeman, Duvall fuel Braves’ surge past Marlins for 12-2 win

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 12-2.

Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13.

Duvall hit his 27th homer of the season.

He rejoined the Braves in a trade from Miami last month.

Freeman’s homer was a three-run shot.

The Marlins’ four-game winning streak ended.

Touki Toussaint pitched into the seventh inning for the Braves and allowed two runs on three hits.

