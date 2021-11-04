Free tickets available for Atlanta Braves parade ceremony

ATLANTA – The Braves are back in Atlanta after becoming World Series Champions.

Now it’s time to plan the celebration.

This is the team’s first World Series title since 1995. Festivities will begin in downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon, with a parade starting on Peachtree Street and taking the players north to the Battery.

Fans are invited to line the route and encouraged to arrive early. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant says many law enforcement agencies will be present to ensure safety.

The parade will end inside of Truist Park with the team and a special post-event concert featuring Big Boi and Ludacris.

Tickets are free and are available to reserve on Thursday. Click or tap here to get yours.