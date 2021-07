Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies watches his three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson homered to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 15-3 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

That moves the Braves back into a tie with Philadelphia for second place in the National League East.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Shane Greene, left, celebrates with catcher Stephen Vogt after the team’s 15-3 win in a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi, right, takes the ball from starting pitcher Vince Velasquez during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Atlanta Braves’ Abraham Almonte follows through on a two-run single during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper reacts to striking out to end the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Ronald Torreyes pitches during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Braves chased struggling Phillies starter Vince Velasquez after 2 1/3 innings and six earned runs. Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Phillies.