Duvall’s 2-run homer lifts Braves over Rockies 6-5

Braves

by: DENNIS GEORGATOS

Posted: / Updated:
  • Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe tosses his bat after flying out against Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story lands on a knee in the batter's box after swinging and missing at a pitch from Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson during the eighth ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. The Braves won 6-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler grounds out againt Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. The Braves won 6-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith reacts after getting Colorado Rockies pinch-hitter Garrett Hampson to ground into a double play to end the baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. The Braves won 6-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Atlanta Braves second baseman Ehire Adrianza, left, congratulates left fielder Adam Duvall after the ninth inning of a baseball game agtainst the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer in Atlanta’s three-run fifth inning, and the Braves overcame a grand slam by Charlie Blackmon to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Jorge Soler also homered and Austin Riley had a two-run double for Atlanta, which took the opener of a four-game series after losing three straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves also stayed two games ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East.

Five Atlanta relievers combined for six scoreless innings after Touki Toussaint struggled.

Jacob Webb got six outs for the win, and Will Smith worked the ninth for his 30th save.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories