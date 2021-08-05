Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cardinals 7-4

by: WARREN MAYES

  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher J.A. Happ throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall catches a fly ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong throws out Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson fields a ground ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, who was out at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson watches his double which scored two runs during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Luis Garcia throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly, helping the Atlanta Braves to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson went 4 for 4 with three runs scored for the Braves, who moved to .500 at 54-54.

Will Smith, the sixth Braves’ pitcher, picked up his 22nd save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The win helped Atlanta post its first two-game winning streak since the All-Star break.

The Braves have won eight of their last nine games at Busch Stadium.  

Giovanny Gallegos (5-4) allowed three runs in the eighth inning as the Cardinals lost for the sixth time in 10 games.

