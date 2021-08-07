Duvall helps Braves beat Nats 8-4, move closer in NL East

Braves

by: Charles Odum,

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall follows through on a two-run base hit inn the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 for their fourth consecutive win.

The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and are one game behind NL East-leading Philadelphia. Atlanta is a half-game behind the second-place New York Mets.

  • Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler connects on a single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) avoids right fielder Gerardo Parra (88) as he catches a fly ball by Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Washington Nationals’ Gerardo Parra in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals’ Carter Kieboom (8) drives in a run with a base hit in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman drives in two runs with a single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals’ Erick Fedde (23) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly as Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt, right, looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) laughs with teammates in the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. Soto was not in the starting line up. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde wipes his face as he waits for manager Dave Martinez to make his way to the mound for a pitching change in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall, left, drives in a run with a double as Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals right fielder Gerardo Parra (88) makes a catch in foul territory to retire Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Joc Pederson avoids being hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals reliever Sam Clay during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall follows through on a two-run base hit inn the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Ehire Adrianza (23) beats a tag by Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera, front left, to score on a Freddie Freeman base hit in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker watches from the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Dansby Swanson beat out an infield single to drive in the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s three-run fifth. Austin Riley had two hits and drove in a run. Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored two runs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories