Duvall helps Braves beat Nats 8-4, move closer in NL East

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 for their fourth consecutive win.
The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and are one game behind NL East-leading Philadelphia. Atlanta is a half-game behind the second-place New York Mets.
Dansby Swanson beat out an infield single to drive in the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s three-run fifth. Austin Riley had two hits and drove in a run. Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored two runs.