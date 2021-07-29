Drury’s homer, Conforto’s throw lead Mets past Braves 2-1

New York Mets catcher James McCann tags out Atlanta Braves’ Abraham Almonte off a pinch hit from Ehire Adrianza during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to preserve the New York Mets’ 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead on the third-place Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series.

Drury, batting for reliever Trevor May, hit Max Fried’s 1-0 pitch well into the left field seats for his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season, tying him for the major league lead with the Braves’ Pablo Sandoval.