Diaz homers during 7th-inning rally, Rays beat Braves 7-5

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco watches his solo home run in the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Yandy Diaz homered during a four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5.

The Rays trailed 3-0 after four innings and 4-3 before completing their 28th come-from-behind win to win two of three in the series. Atlanta led 4-3 before the Rays’ big inning.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers against an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly works against a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly works in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies drives in a run with a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia cannot reach a ball hit for a home run by Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Joey Wendle singled and scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s double off A.J. Minter to tie it. After Kiermaier stole third base, Austin Meadows’ sacrifice fly to give Tampa Bay the lead.

Diaz added to the lead with his two-run homer off Luke Jackson and Wander Franco’s third homer in the sixth.