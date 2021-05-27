Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

Boston Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo beats the tag by Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) to score on a single by Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5.

Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta struck out a season-high nine in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.

Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak.

Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games.