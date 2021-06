New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob DeGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 to open a doubleheader.

Braves closer Will Smith loaded the bases in the nightcap’s seventh inning but escaped for his 14th save in a 1-0 win.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 20th homer, and Ian Anderson became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.