De La Cruz, Sánchez go back-to-back with homers, Marlins win

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning against Richard Rodríguez, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

De La Cruz, who went 3 for 4, broke a 3-all tie by going deep with his fourth homer, a shot to left-center, before Sánchez went deep for the ninth time, a long drive to right, to make it 5-3.

Rodríguez (4-4) has allowed four homers in his last three innings. Anthony Bass (3-7) earned the win by pitching a scoreless seventh.

Dylan Floro earned his 10th save in 15 chances after facing five batters in the ninth.