De La Cruz, Sánchez go back-to-back with homers, Marlins win

Braves

by: , George Henry

Posted: / Updated:

Miami Marlins’ Eddy Alvarez, left, slides safe to score past the tag of Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning against Richard Rodríguez, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

De La Cruz, who went 3 for 4, broke a 3-all tie by going deep with his fourth homer, a shot to left-center, before Sánchez went deep for the ninth time, a long drive to right, to make it 5-3.

  • Fans take photos during a pre-game ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler, right, scores behind Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Soler scored on a single by Braves’ Freddie Freeman. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Jets fly in formation past fireworks over Truist Park during a pre-game ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Policemen hold a giant American flag during a pre-game ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton works against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins pitcher Elieser Hernandez works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler swings for an RBI double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz swings for an RBI single off Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Morton in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins pitcher Elieser Hernandez (57) meets with players and coaching staff in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz (77) is congratulated upon his return to the dugout after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves’ Richard Rodriguez in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez celebrates after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves’ Richard Rodriguez in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins’ Eddy Alvarez, left, slides safe to score past the tag of Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez (76) and Bryan De La Cruz celebrate their back to back home runs off Atlanta Braves’ Richard Rodriguez in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez (76) and Bryan De La Cruz celebrate their back to back home runs off Atlanta Braves’ Richard Rodriguez in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins outfielders, from left, Bryan De La Cruz, Jesus Sanchez, and Lewis Brinson (25) celebrate the 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at the end of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with Lewis Brinson at the end of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Rodríguez (4-4) has allowed four homers in his last three innings. Anthony Bass (3-7) earned the win by pitching a scoreless seventh.

Dylan Floro earned his 10th save in 15 chances after facing five batters in the ninth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

