D’Arnaud HR backs Fried shutout as Braves beat Orioles 3-0

Atlanta Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud right, is greeted by Dansby Swanson after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Keegan Akin during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat.

Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning complete game, and the NL East-leading Braves matched a modern-era, single-season franchise record with their 11th consecutive road win. The last time that happened was in 1956 when the team was based in Milwaukee.

Baltimore’s losing streak is its second-longest since moving from St. Louis in 1954, topped only by the 1988 team that started the season 0-21.

