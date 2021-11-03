Congressman Carter congratulates Braves on House floor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Congratulations were in order Wednesday for the Atlanta Braves.

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) donned a Braves cap on the House floor and recognized the team for their World Series win.

“I’m enormously proud of the Atlanta Braves, their players, their coaches and especially their fans for their determination and resiliency on a long road to this championship title,” the congressman said.

It’s a celebration 26 years in the making for Braves fans, beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

“I can finally say that my Atlanta Braves are champions once again,” said Carter.

The Braves are being hailed for breaking a curse that has plagued Georgia fans for nearly three decades, waiting for one of the major teams to win big.

“Through much adversity, the Braves relied on a number of players and others who helped them to regain the World Series title,” Carter said.

“The city and people of Atlanta, the great state of Georgia and the great Braves nation will be forever grateful for the 2021 Atlanta Braves for breaking the curse and winning it all,” he added.