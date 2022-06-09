SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to snap a photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy, July might be your chance.

The Atlanta Braves are bringing their World Champions Trophy Tour back to the Coastal Empire, and this time, the Lowcountry will get a visit, too.

The tour made its way to the area earlier this year with a stop in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day.

The upcoming local stops include:

Wednesday, July 13: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Casino Theater at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island

Thursday, July 14: 5 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick

Sunday, July 31: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Head Island Recreation Center

The tour kicked off on Feb. 15 in Atlanta and will continue at least through the start of September. The trophy is making 151 stops in honor of the franchise’s 151st year.

Visit Braves.com/TrophyTour for the full tour list.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Braves are on a seven-game winning streak. They’ll play the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday night — the season’s first meeting between the two clubs.