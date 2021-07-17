Braves swing another deal, get catcher Vogt from Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Stephen Vogt (21) hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league first baseman Mason Berne.

The 36-year-old Vogt, a two-time All-Star with Oakland, batted .212 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 52 games for the major league-worst Diamondbacks this season. He has thrown out 10 of 30 runners attempting to steal.

The move came one night after the depleted Braves obtained Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, bolstering their outfield after recently losing star slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.

Atlanta, hoping to chase down the New York Mets and win its fourth straight NL East title, has struggled to replace injured catcher Travis d’Arnaud this year.