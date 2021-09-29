Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1

Braves

by: CHARLES ODUM

Posted: / Updated:
  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) fields a ball hit for a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler (12) drives in two runs with a base hit in the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) avoids Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) as he attempts to turn a double play on an Ozzie Albies ground ball in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at first base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves won 2-1 giving Morton the victory. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) and Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) works in the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera (37) follows through on a single in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • A flyball from Philadelphia Phillies' Matt Vierling gets past Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) in the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. Rosario was charged with an error. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ehire Adrianza (23) leans over the dugout railing to catch a foul ball in his hat during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis, left,, Hector Neris (50) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) meet on the mound during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title.

Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left.

The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card.

Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning, allowing an unearned run, for his 36th save in 42 chances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories