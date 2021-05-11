Braves sign veteran right-hander Roark to minor league deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed veteran right-hander Tanner Roark to a minor league deal.
The 34-year-old Roark was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on April 30. He posted a 6.43 ERA in three games, including one start. He was 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA in 11 starts for Toronto in 2020.
Roark is 76-68 with a 3.85 ERA in nine seasons, including six with Washington. He has won at least 10 games in four seasons. He was 16-10 for the Nationals in 2016.
The Braves also recalled right-hander Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett for Tuesday night’s start against Toronto.