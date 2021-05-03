Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud, Alex Jackson on IL

by: AP News

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud tags out Toronto Blue Jays’ Randal Grichuk during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list.

D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a torn ligament in his left thumb after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning Saturday night against Toronto.

Jackson replaced d’Arnaud in the game and went on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring.

Catcher William Contreras was recalled from the Braves’ alternate site and started Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Catcher Jeff Mathis had his contract purchased from alternate site.

