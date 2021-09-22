Braves power to 6-1 win over D-backs, maintain NL East lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies both launched two-run homers for the Atlanta Braves, who held their NL East lead by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1.

Jorge Soler added a solo homer for the Braves, who won their third in a row and stayed three games ahead of second-place Philadelphia.

Riley hit his 30th home run in the first inning, a drive deep into the left-center field stands.

The 24-year-old third baseman continues to evolve into a cornerstone for the Braves lineup, batting .300 with 94 RBIs.

Albies hit a shot far into the right-field seats in the third.

He’s up to 29 homers this season and has 97 RBIs.

