Braves, Phillies to go head to head with division in balance

(AP) – The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are in an old-fashioned battle for the NL East title, with the wild card looking unlikely for whoever finishes second.
They’ll face each other in a three-game series starting Tuesday.
Atlanta leads the division by 2 1/2 games, meaning the Phillies will need to take at least two of three in Georgia this week to have much of a chance.
Philadelphia was able to hang in the race with five straight victories, but the Phillies finally lost Sunday to a last-place Pittsburgh team.
Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler is expected to start Tuesday night against Atlanta’s Charlie Morton.