Braves, Phillies to go head to head with division in balance

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley (27) celebrates with Joc Pederson after they defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

(AP) – The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are in an old-fashioned battle for the NL East title, with the wild card looking unlikely for whoever finishes second.

They’ll face each other in a three-game series starting Tuesday.

Atlanta leads the division by 2 1/2 games, meaning the Phillies will need to take at least two of three in Georgia this week to have much of a chance.

Philadelphia was able to hang in the race with five straight victories, but the Phillies finally lost Sunday to a last-place Pittsburgh team.

Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler is expected to start Tuesday night against Atlanta’s Charlie Morton.