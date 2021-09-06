Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

Braves

by: DENNIS GEORGATOS

Posted: / Updated:
  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner works agianst the Atlanta Braves in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner studies a new ball after giving up a three-run home run to Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley follows the flight of his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Julian Fernandez in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and the Atlanta Braves added three more home runs in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves.

Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out three in helping the NL East-leading Braves maintain a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Feltner made the jump from Double-A Hartford to start in place of injured Austin Gomber.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories