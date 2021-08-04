Braves hammer Lester in Cardinals debut for 6-1 victory

Braves

by: STEVE OVERBEY

Posted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hammered Jon Lester in his first start for the St. Louis Cardinals, scoring five runs in the first inning and cruising to a 6-1 victory.

The 37-year-old Lester (3-6), acquired from Washington last week, allowed the first seven hitters to reach and did not record an out until his 27th pitch.

Jorge Soler, picked up from the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Kasey Kalich last week, hit a two-run homer to start the scoring.

It was his first homer for the Braves and his 14th of the season.

Freeman and Austin Riley followed with singles before Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson added run-scoring hits.

