Braves acquire C Kevan Smith from Rays, DFA C Jeff Mathis

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired catcher Kevan Smith from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash.

Braves catcher Jeff Mathis was designated for assignment. The 32-year-old Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday. He was 1 for 4 in only three games with the Rays this season.

The 38-year-old Mathis was 0 for 9 with five strikeouts in three games with Atlanta.

The Braves also optioned left-hander Tucker Davidson to Triple-A Gwinnett and activated left-hander Grant Dayton from the 10-day injured list.

Dayton will be active against the New York Mets after recovering from a thigh inflammation.