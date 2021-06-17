Arroyo’s pinch slam sends surging Red Sox past Braves, 10-8

Boston Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo (39) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Arroyo slugged a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh to give Boston the lead and the surging Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8.

Boston recovered after blowing a 6-3 lead.

Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead homer for Atlanta in the sixth inning after Dansby Swanson’s three-run shot tied it in the fifth.

Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe drives in two runs with a base hit in the first inning of a baseball against the Atlanta Braves game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., strikes a pose as he stands on second base after hitting a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox’ J.D. Martinez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a Hunter Renfroe base hit during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards reacts at second base after driving in a run with a double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards runs to second base after driving in a run with a double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura delivers in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe runs against the wall after catching a line dive from Atlanta Braves’ Guillermo Heredia during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman watches his home run during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox pinch-hitter Christian Arroyo follows through on a grand slam in the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, right, collides with right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as he catches a fly ball from Boston Red Sox’s Hunter Renfroe during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards waves to the crowd from second base after driving in a run with a double during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura works the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. runs to second base after hitting a double in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Red Sox now trail AL East-leading Tampa Bay by one game.

Boston has won three consecutive games and five of seven.

The Red Sox loaded the bases against Shane Greene in the seventh.

Left-hander A.J. Minter gave up Arroyo’s fourth homer deep to left field.