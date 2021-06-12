Another 1-run loss for Braves: Alcantara and Marlins win 4-3

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base as Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. catches the throw to attempt the tag during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put the Miami Marlins ahead to stay, and they beat the Atlanta Braves for the fourth time in five meetings this year, winning 4-3.

Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in six innings. Yimi García, the Marlins’ fifth pitcher, worked around a leadoff single and a two-out walk in the ninth, striking out Austin Riley to end the game for his 11th save.

The Braves have lost three consecutive games by a run each.

They’re 1-4 against Miami this year and went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.