Atlanta Braves’ Ehire Adrianza, right, celebrates with Ronald Acuna Jr. after both scored on an RBI single by Orlando Arcia off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chasen Shreve during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3.

Almonte put the Braves in front in the sixth with a sharp ground ball up the middle against Kyle Crick (1-1) that started a five-run outburst.

Jacob Stallings hit a three-run homer for the Pirates.