Alcantara, Cooper lift Marlins past Braves 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings, Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2.

Tempers were calm a day after Pablo López was ejected for hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. on his first pitch of the game.

The Marlins got a big assist from Alcantara, who saved the bullpen from extra work a day after Miami had to use five relievers to cover nine innings. Alcantara (5-7) walked the first two batters he faced and issued two free passes in the third but didn’t allow a hit until Ozzie Albies singled with two outs in the third.