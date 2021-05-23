Albies hits 2 HRs, Acuña adds 15th shot, Braves top Pirates

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after hitting a home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit home runs from both sides of the plate, Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with his major league-best 15th home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1.

After Acuña hit one of Atlanta’s two grand slams to lead a seven-homer attack in a 20-1 rout of the Pirates on Friday night, he didn’t wait to keep the offense rolling.

With fans in the sellout crowd of 40,068 still arriving, Acuña pulled Mitch Keller’s first-pitch fastball over the left-field wall.

Bryse Wilson allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings after being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.