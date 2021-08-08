Albies, Duvall power Braves to 5-4 win over Nationals

Braves

by: , George Henry

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-4.

Albies was 3 for his last 26 when he went deep for the 18th time to make it 2-1 in the third. Corbin has allowed a National League-high 27 homers and is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his last five starts.

  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) delivers the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) delivers the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) runs after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, right, hits a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall, right, hits a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley (27) runs after hitting a double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall (14) celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall (14) runs after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The lefty has lost his last five starts against Atlanta.

The three-time defending division champion Braves are winners in five of six and won a second consecutive series for the first time since June 29-July 4 against the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories