Albies, Duvall go deep in Braves’ 8-5 win over Nationals

Braves

by: GEORGE HENRY

  • Washington Nationals pitcher Paolo Espino delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals center fielder Lane Thomas can't make the play on a ball hit for an RBI double by Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • A ball hit for a ground-rule double by Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez bounces away from Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud watches his RBI double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman follows through on a double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • CORRECTS TO RYAN ZIMMERMAN, INSTEAD OF DAVE MARTINEZ - Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman looks out from the dugout during the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks out from the dugout during the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) follows through on a two-run home run next to Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams (25) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez follows through on a three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez sits in the dugout with his bandaged foot propped on a chair during the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals' Alcides Escobar reacts after fouling a ball off his foot during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals' Juan Soto grimaces after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves reliever Will Smith during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. Soto remained in the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-5.

Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the fourth straight game, put the Braves up 5-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly, but the Nationals scratched back to score four runs in the top of the seventh against Tyler Matzek on Juan Soto’s RBI single and Yadiel Hernandez’s eighth homer, a three-run shot.

Albies’ 27th homer, which sailed into the seats in left-center, made it 7-5.

Duvall, the NL RBIs leader with 97, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the first inning with his 32nd homer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

