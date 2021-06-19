Albies, Contreras take Martínez deep, Braves beat Cards 9-1

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies swings for a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martínez in a four-run second inning, Max Fried allowed two hits in seven innings, and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1.

Contreras’ seventh homer, a solo shot to left, made it 2-1, and Ronald Acuña Jr. kept the inning alive by walking, stealing second base and scoring on Freddie Freeman’s single.

Albies, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, followed with his 10th homer, a two-run shot to right that put Atlanta up 5-1.