Albies, Almonte power Braves past Dodgers in 6-4 win

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, left, laughs with Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, right, in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies drove in the go-ahead run in a five-run third inning off Clayton Kershaw, Abraham Almonte got a pinch-hit homer off Blake Treinen in the seventh, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4.

Braves starter Charlie Morton didn’t allow a hit until Cody Bellinger slapped the first of four consecutive singles to begin the fourth.

Morton gave up four hits, four runs — two earned — with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings. Kershaw, the former NL MVP and a three-time Cy Young Award winner, lost to the Braves for the first time in 12 career regular-season starts.