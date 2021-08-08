Adams’ first career HR in 9th lifts Nats past Braves, 3-2

Washington Nationals’ Riley Adams hits a game winning two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

ATLANTA (AP) — Riley Adams’ two-run homer in the ninth inning gave Washington the lead and the Nationals rallied with three runs off Atlanta closer Will Smith, beating the Braves 3-2.

Smith blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth, wasting a strong start from Charlie Morton and costing Atlanta an opportunity to move past the New York Mets and into second place in the tight NL East.

Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Morton pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler and Freddie Freeman celebrate after Soler’s home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Washington Nationals’ Josiah Gray pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies throws to first base in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Washington Nationals’ Alcides Escobar bats in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson, right, turns a double play as Washington Nationals’ Alcides Escobar slides into second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Washington Nationals’ Josiah Gray pitches in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Washington Nationals’ Riley Adams bats in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Washington Nationals’ Mason Thompson pitches in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Atlanta Braves’ Will SMith pitches in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Washington Nationals’ Carter Kieboom bats in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Washington Nationals’ Riley Adams hits a game winning two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

From left to right, Washington Nationals’ Riley Adams, Adrián Sanchez, Kyle Finnegan and Yadiel Hernandez celebrate after winning a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Washington Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan and Carter Kieboom celebrate after winning a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves,n Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward Pio Roda)

Adams crushed the first pitch he saw from Smith for a high homer, the first of his career, into the left-field seats. The homer drove in Ryan Zimmerman, who had a pinch-hit double. Smith suffered his third blown save in 25 chances.