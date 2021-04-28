Acuña hits long HR as Anderson, Braves shut down Cubs 5-0

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Anderson allowed one hit in seven innings, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a long home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the skidding Chicago Cubs 5-0.

Anderson won his second consecutive start, after throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 4-1 win at Yankee Stadium.

He walked only one Cubs batter and struck out eight.

With one out in the fifth, Acuña connected on a belt-high fastball from Trevor Williams to snap a scoreless tie.

The drive traveled 481 feet and landed near the top of the seats in left-center field.