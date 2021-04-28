Acuña hits long HR as Anderson, Braves shut down Cubs 5-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Anderson allowed one hit in seven innings, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a long home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the skidding Chicago Cubs 5-0.
Anderson won his second consecutive start, after throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 4-1 win at Yankee Stadium.
He walked only one Cubs batter and struck out eight.
With one out in the fifth, Acuña connected on a belt-high fastball from Trevor Williams to snap a scoreless tie.
The drive traveled 481 feet and landed near the top of the seats in left-center field.