Braves legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Baseball Hall of Famer and Braves legend Hank Aaron has died. He was 86.
Known as “Hammerin’ Hank” and the “Home Run King,” Aaron had 755 home runs over a career that spanned from 1954 to 1976. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.
Aaron served many roles with the Braves, where he spent most of his playing career.
He also has lobbied for efforts to encourage more young African American athletes to choose baseball.
“Heartbreaking news. Hank Aaron was an American icon and a Georgia legend,” Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted. “His career made history, and his influence was felt not only in the world of sports, but far beyond. Please join us in praying for his fans and loved ones as we remember the Hammer’s incredible legacy.”
