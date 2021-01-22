Braves legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

Former Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE – In this April 8, 1974, file photo, a jubilant Hank Aaron holds aloft the ball he hit for his 715th career home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Atlanta Stadium. The last go-round for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully begins on Monday night, Sept. 19, 2016. The 88-year-old Scully has narrated some of the most memorable moments in baseball history since he began his career calling Brooklyn Dodgers games in 1950. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)

The ball leaves the bat of Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron headed for the left field seats for a game run putting the Braves ahead of the Mets in the seventh inning, 5-4, in the National League playoff game in Atlanta Stadium, Oct. 4, 1969. The Mets batter is Tom Seaver, right, and catcher Jerry Grote. The umpire is Al Barlick. (AP Photo)

Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated near home plate by Eddie Mathews and the Braves bat boy after Aaron hit his 399th home run in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium, April 20, 1966. (AP Photo)

Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron is greeted at the plate by teammates Tony Gonzalez (43) and Rico Carty (25) after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning during the third National League playoff game with the New York Mets in New York’s Shea Stadium, Oct. 6, 1969. Gonzalez scored ahead of Aaron. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 1969, file photo, a Major League Baseball 100th anniversary patch is shown on the uniform of Atlanta Braves team captain Hank Aaron, left, as he watches from the dugout with manager Luman Harris, during a game against the San Diego Padres, in Atlanta. Major League Baseball’s 150th anniversary logo features the silhouetted batter created to celebrate the century mark of the first professional baseball team in 1969. MLB released the design Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019,and players, managers and coaches will have a patch on their right sleeves (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr., File)

FILE – In this May 17, 1970, file photo, Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron, center, who became the ninth player in Major League history to get 3,000 hits, kisses a baseball alongside Famer Stan Musial and Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, in Cincinnati. Bartholomay, the former Braves owner who moved the team from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to his daughter, Jamie. He was 91. Bartholomay sold the Braves to Ted Turner in 1976 but remained as chairman of the team’s board of directors until 2003, when he assumed an emeritus role. (AP Photo/Gene Smith, File)

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waits to receive his COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Aaron and others received their vaccinations in an effort to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated for Black Americans who might be hesitant to do so. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron prepares to receive his COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Aaron and others received their vaccinations in an effort to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated for Black Americans who might be hesitant to do so. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Cutouts of former Atlanta Braves players from left to right, Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones, Tommy Glavine, Greg Madduz, John Smoltz and Dale Murphy fill seats before a baseball game between the Braves and the Washington Nationals, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron, center, is surrounded by family and friends as Atlanta Technical College celebrates his 86th birthday, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in Atlanta. Atlanta Technical College renamed an academic complex for the former Atlanta Braves slugger, christening it the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex. Aaron, a longtime supporter of the college, donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students. (AP Photo/Ritu Shukla)

FILE – In this April 4, 1997, file photo, former Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron looks on as pitcher Tom Glavine places down home plate from Atlanta Fulton County Stadium on top of the plate at Turner Field before the Braves opened their new home against the Chicago Cub in Atlanta. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year’s season was scheduled to begin Thursday, March 26, 2020, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Hank Aaron is helped on the field before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. Yellich is the 2019 recipient of the Hank Aaron Award. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Bob Hope’s baseball and trading card signed by Hank Aaron, a baseball player in the Hall of Fame, are marked to sell at $395, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Stone Mountain, Ga. With a name that made him easy to remember, Hope built a behind-the-scenes career as a hype man, a PR wizard who worked for various sports teams around Atlanta before launching his own firm and setting off on a quixotic, around-the-world quest to make friends and move the needle. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

Fans walk by the memorial statue for Henry (Hank) Aaron, former Major League Baseball player, at SunTrust Park before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

Former Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron, center, talks with former manager Bobby Cox, left, and Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk after throwing out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. This isn’t just another opening day in Atlanta. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron, right, greets former manager Bobby Cox before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron, right, throws out the ceremonial first pitch to former manager Bobby Cox before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Hank Aaron holds up the ball after throwing the ceremonial last pitch to former Manager Bobby Cox after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers and the Braves last game at Turner Field, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. The franchise is planning on starting the 2017 season at SunTrust Park which is under construction in Cobb County. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Former Atlanta Braves player and former home run record holder Hank Aaron holds up home plate after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers and the Braves’ last game at Turner Field, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. The franchise is planning on starting the 2017 season at SunTrust Park which is under construction in Cobb County and Aaron was given the plate to take to the new stadium. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Former Atlanta Braves player and former home run champion Hank Aaron, and former Braves Manager Bobby Cox, joake around after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, and the Braves’ last game at Turner Field, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. The franchise is planning on starting the 2017 season at SunTrust Park which is under construction in Cobb County. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Baseball Hall of Famer and Braves legend Hank Aaron has died. He was 86.

Known as “Hammerin’ Hank” and the “Home Run King,” Aaron had 755 home runs over a career that spanned from 1954 to 1976. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron served many roles with the Braves, where he spent most of his playing career.

He also has lobbied for efforts to encourage more young African American athletes to choose baseball.

“Heartbreaking news. Hank Aaron was an American icon and a Georgia legend,” Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted. “His career made history, and his influence was felt not only in the world of sports, but far beyond. Please join us in praying for his fans and loved ones as we remember the Hammer’s incredible legacy.”

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.