Brattum’s scoring streak continues in Eagles home win

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Frida Brattum scored her fourth goal of the season and extended her scoring streak to three games as the Georgia Southern women’s soccer team held on to beat Presbyterian 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Erk Russell Park.

With a ball rolling towards her in the penalty box, the senior forward fired a shot past the Presbyterian keeper and doubled the Eagles lead in the second half.

“It’s great teamwork, [my teammates] make me good,” Brattum said after the game. “They play the passes I want and I’m just doing the easy job of scoring goals.”

Dani Coumbs was credited with the assist on the goal and celebrated her 18th birthday in style Saturday. The freshman’s deflected cross in the 56th minute found the back of the net and gave the Eagles its first lead of the match.

“It’s an awesome feeling and all my family is here for it because it’s my birthday,” Coumbs added. “We were tired from a game Friday and we finally got our motivation up. It takes the whole team.”

The Veterans High School graduate is one of the youngest players on the team but has fit nicely into interim head coach Josh Moffet’s scheme. Coumbs has tallied one goal and two assists through four games.

“She’s come into this team and made a huge impact,” Brattum explained. “Hard work, dribbling one on one, winning balls, she’s worked hard all over the field. Winning on her birthday is the least we could do.”

The Eagles (3-1) are off to the program’s best start in four years but don’t plan on taking its foot off the gas pedal. “It’s great success it’s always good to win and we want to make winning a habit but at the same time we don’t want to become complacent in our wins,” interim head coach Josh Moffet said. “Last year we were 5-12 this year we’ve only won three games. It’s important that we stay focused.”

Georgia Southern hits the road for three games before returning home to take on UAB September 15th. This Thursday, Georgia Southern will play Stetson at 7 p.m.