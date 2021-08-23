Bradwell, Liberty County to renew rivalry in our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s no secret that the Bradwell Institute and Liberty County football programs don’t like each other. This rivalry game is heated and competitive year-in and year-out. That’s why it was a no brainer to make this year’s matchup our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Both teams are coming into Friday night’s game at Liberty County High School trying to rebound from Week 1 losses. Liberty County fell to Baldwin, a top-10 team in Class 4A, by the score of 42-6. Bradwell Institute, meanwhile, was upended by Westside at home 35-10.

That being said, each team’s previous results don’t matter when it comes to rivalry week. We’ve seen countless masterful performances from big-name players in this storied rivalry. Former University of Georgia safety and Cleveland Browns hopeful Richard LeCounte III, University of South Carolina running back Kevin Harris and Army running back Markell Johnson have all made their mark in these games.

Who will be the next superstar to emerge from this rivalry? Find out at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the WSAV-CW or wsav.com. Sports director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play with Calvin Wilson, co-owner of Explosive Sports Training, on color commentary.