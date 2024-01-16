HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bradwell Institutes boys and girls basketball team both jump to number one in their region after doubleheader wins against Statesboro.

Bradwell Institutes girls’ basketball team trailed by double digits to Statesboro in the second quarter, but in the second half, Bradwell Institute only allowed 14 points and came back to win 45-36.

Meanwhile, Bradwell Institutes boys’ basketball team jumped on Statesboro early, starting the game with a 14-2 run. Bradwell Institute never looked back, winning the game 57-49.

OTHER SCORES

GIRLS

Bluffton – 59

James Island – 50

BOYS

Groves – 65

Johnson – 64