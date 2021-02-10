Bradwell Institute hires new football coach

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bradwell Institute has hired Deshon Brock as its new head football coach, per a release from the school.
Brock was most recently the head coach at Mitchell County High School, where he compiled a 33-11 record over the last four seasons. That record came with two region titles and a trip to at least the second round of the state playoffs every season.
Before his coaching days, Brock played football at Mississippi Valley State from 2000-’04.
Bradwell Institute finished the 2020 season at 0-7-1.
