Bradwell Institute hires new football coach

(WSAV) - Six area football stars from Richmond Hill, Savannah Country Day, and Johnson signed letters of intent to pursue their passion at the next level Wednesday afternoon.

Starting at Richmond Hill, big offensive lineman Joe Fusile will stay in-state as a preferred walk-on at Georgia Tech.

Although Fusile earned scholarship offers, he told WSAV Sports that he always wanted to become a Yellow Jacket, even if he couldn't play football there.

"Football is a great thing to be a part of and its given me so much, but academics, having a good career when you get out of the sport, I think that's what's most important," Fusile said.

"That's why I wanted to go to Georgia Tech."